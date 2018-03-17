13 people injured after bar deck collapses in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — At least two people were seriously injured Saturday when a deck collapsed 8 feet in the back of a downtown bar in Savannah, Georgia.

In all, 13 people were transported to area hospitals, according to authorities. No word on the extent of injuries at this time.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. at the Rogue Water Tap House on West Congress Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard in downtown Savannah, Georgia.

According to Savannah Fire, the platform measured 12 feet by 12 feet fell on two individuals seated below.

_____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.