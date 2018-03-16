Woman charged in death of baby, just days old

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a baby who was just days old at the time of a crash. Beteena Jean/Neaka Reed was arrested Thursday.

Kie’monie Shamburger was just seven days old when she was badly injured in the crash. After days of life support, the baby died Saturday night.

Kie’monie’s mother, Nakeya Poellnitz, tells News 5 that she was driving near the Neighborhood Walmart on Government Street when she was suddenly hit head-on.

The suspect, Reed, has a long record that includes several counts of speeding, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended license and driving with no tags. She also has criminal arrests including theft of property.

According to court documents Reed turned herself in Thursday night and bonded out of jail.

