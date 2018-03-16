VDOT contractor struck by vehicle while working on I-85 in Dinwiddie

Related Coverage VDOT contractor hit and killed by distracted driver in Prince George County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A VDOT contractor employed by DBI services was struck by a vehicle while working in an active work zone.

The worker was repairing guardrails on the left shoulder when struck.

The worker was transported by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on 85-South in Dinwiddie County, before Squirrel Level Road.

A VDOT spokesperson issued the following statement:

“We’re disappointed and saddened to learn of yet another crash involving a contract worker in an active work zone. We’re focused on the worker’s well-being and will work closely with law enforcement to determine the cause of this crash. Safety is now and will continue to be VDOT’s top priority.”

