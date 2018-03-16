VDOT contractor struck by vehicle while working on 85-North in Dinwiddie

Related Coverage VDOT contractor hit and killed by distracted driver in Prince George County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A VDOT contractor employed by DBI services was struck by a vehicle while working in an active work zone.

The worker was repairing guardrails on the left shoulder when struck.

The worker was transported by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred on 85-North in Dinwiddie County, before Squirrel Level Road.

Traffic is backed up for five miles and people are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.