VCU warns students about email scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An email scam is going around small groups of VCU students making them think they have a job offer, but roping them into a scheme that could leave them charged with fraud.

The email promises students a job that pays a good amount of money. Then, the victim would be sent a check, told to keep some money and wire the rest to someone else. That check will be fake.

Once that check is wired, it will bounce leaving the victim with financial loss and a potential fraud charge.

VCU is warning students not to fall for the scam, and if something seems too good to be true it typically is.

Often times scammers trying to trick students aren’t in it for the money, but rather want login credentials from students to the university server.

If you do receive this scam and are concerned, contact VCU Police.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.