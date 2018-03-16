TSA seizes loaded guns at Norfolk International Airport checkpoints

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers are reminding travelers that anyone who brings weapons to airport security checkpoints will face a hefty penalty.

Their warning comes after TSA officers caught two passengers with loaded guns in their carry-on bags within the past ten days at Norfolk International Airport.

On March 15, they seized a .22 caliber handgun in a Hampton man’s carry-on bag. According to the TSA, it was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers stopped a Chesapeake man on March 6 after detecting a 9 mm caliber handgun in his carry-on bag. It was loaded with five bullets.

The TSA says travelers caught carrying a handgun into a checkpoint typically face penalties from about $3,900 for a first offense to $13,000.

The TSA reminds passengers that firearms are permitted in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case and locked. They must also be packed separately from ammunition.

