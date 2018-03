RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The Southern Women’s Show is at the Richmond Raceway Complex March 16-18.

One of the speakers is Dwayna Litz, author of “Happiness: No Man Required”. Her book hits on 50 tips to help women feel whole with or without a man; her presentation will talk about some of those tips.

More information on Dwayna and the Southern Women’s Show can be found on https://southernshows.com/wri/exh/110642