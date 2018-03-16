Property owner: Fallen city tree “should have been taken care of months ago”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Crews removed a tree that fell onto a Richmond home nearly two weeks after the windstorm, after a back and forth between the city and property owner.

Officials said the tree could not be removed by the city because half of it was on private property. Once the tree was removed off of the house, the city can then go in.

As crews got to work early Friday morning, Molly Ceay and her son, Theo, couldn’t help but stop.

“We came by and he was just like enthralled by the tree being down,” said Ceay, a Richmond resident.

They watched as crew carefully cut down the branches of a tree, dangerously perched on a Richmond home.

Lisa Williamson owns the property. She said she “knew this was going to happen,” referring to the fallen tree, which she called a “liability.”

Now, Williamson had to pay for the tree to be removed. Back in November, a few months after she bought the house, Williamson warned city officials about the tree and a number of safety hazards on the property.

“It should have been taken care of months ago,” she said. “Now I’ve taken care of the bulk of it, now they can come clean up the rest of it.”

Williamson says a work order was put in to have the tree removed in March. 8News has reached out for a copy of the work order, but Public Works has yet to respond.

When the tree fell the other week, Williamson said the city never called her. She was out of town during the wind storm. Public Works officials confirmed with 8News that notices were left at the house with the tree and were not directly sent to Williamson.

Williamson says she’ll have to postpone plans to renovate the home with her nephew.

“[The city] needs to get rid of the stump there,” she said. “That’s on their city property.”

Residents are concerned about what’s next for the clean up after the fallen tree damaged the street and sidewalk. But for now, Williamson says there’s some relief that the tree is all chopped up.

“It’s not going to stop me from moving forward on protecting the house,” Williamson added.

Williamson plans to file a claim with the city to help cover the costs of the damages to the house’s roof.

