Police: Gun drawn during road rage incident in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident Friday morning in Henrico County’s West End.

Officers responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of W. Broad Street, which included someone drawing their gun and using “threatening language,” police say.

According to a release, the victim of the road rage followed the vehicle, but the unknown suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled the area.

An officer later saw the suspect’s vehicle around 12 p.m. But when officers stopped the vehicle, the person driving was not the driver involved in the road rage incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

