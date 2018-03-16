Petersburg teen scores 10K prize in Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg teen Fletcher Johnson is one of only 16 students in the country to receive top honors in the 95th annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Gold Medal Portfolio includes a $10,000 scholarship. Johnson’s portfolio, entitled “PINK,” explores themes of nostalgia, gender, and materialism through the color pink and found objects.

The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards is the nation’s longest running and most prestigious recognition and scholarship program for creative teens, presented by the nonprofit Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Past honorees include, Truman Capote, Sylvia Plath, and Zac Posen.

346,000 works of art and writing were submitted for adjudication by a panel of creative-industry experts this year, a new record. As a Gold Medal Portfolio recipient, Johnson will have his work publically displayed in the Art.Write.Now.2018 National Exhibition. He’ll also be honored on June 7th at Carnegie Hall as part of a week-long national celebration in New York City.

You can see other local honorees at: https://www.artandwriting.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-National-Medals.pdf

