Oregon Hill development raising concerns

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Folks in Oregon Hill are fighting back against possible development in their neighborhood.

Developers want to put in a 100-unit mixed-use development.

But residents there say it would mean demolishing buildings dating back to the 1830’s. Some are even on the national register of historic places.

They also say it would be too tall with not enough parking.

Residents sent a letter to the City Planning and Zoning Committee.

