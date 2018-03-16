Mom charged with leaving sick child in hotel alone

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) – A 27-year-old mother who allegedly left her 2 young children in a hotel room alone was arrested by Gresham police Thursday.

The investigation into Amber Devault began February 27 when a neighbor called 911 around 3:30 a.m. to report hearing a child’s cry. When police arrived to check it out, a 5-year-old girl answered the door. Police found no adults in the room, but did find a 4-year-old boy sick and vomiting, Gresham Police Sgt. John Rasmussen said.

Devault was nowhere to be found. Officers determined she left in the middle of the night and left her kids alone. A room search found drug paraphernalia and signs of drug abuse.

The kids were turned over to state care.

Police looked for Devault since the incident but didn’t find her until Thursday. She is scheduled to appear in Multnomah County Circuit Court charged with criminal mistreatment and child neglect.

