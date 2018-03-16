Missing endangered adult in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is missing and considered endangered in Prince William County.

Celia Lynn Cooper was last seen on March 15 at approximately 9:00 a.m.

It is believed that Cooper left her residence voluntarily and may need assistance, which qualifies her to be considered endangered.

Cooper is described as a white female,29 years old, 4’10” and about 125lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Cooper may be driving a 2008 silver Subaru Legacy with a Virginia license plate.

