Meteorite stolen from Science Museum

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Capitol Police are looking for the person who stole a meteorite from the Science Museum of Virginia.

Investigators believe the iron-nickel meteorite was stolen from the “Speed” exhibit Thursday between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The Science Museum says the space rock was locked up in a metal display. On Thursday afternoon, museum employees found the metal stand disassembled and the meteorite missing.

The space rock has “significant monetary value,” police say.

Anyone with information about the missing meteorite is asked to call Virginia Capitol Police at (804) 786-2120.

