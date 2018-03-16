Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots swell to combined $800M

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — March Madness may have already taken full effect on your brackets, and you could be out of a few dollars.

Well, lucky for you, the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are quickly approaching record numbers.

The Mega Millions is up to $345 million. This jackpot has already surpassed the top 10 largest in Mega Millions history sitting in the ninth spot, for now.

You can buy a ticket up until 15 minutes before the drawing, which is 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot sits even higher at $455 million. This is the eighth highest jackpot in its history.

If you want to play the Powerball, ticket sales are cut off an hour before the 11 p.m. drawing.

Those drawings will be LIVE only on 8News at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

