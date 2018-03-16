Man killed by boulder dropped from California freeway overpass

PASADENA, Calif. (WCMH) — A California man was killed Tuesday when someone dropped a heavy boulder through his windshield on a Pasadena freeway.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday on the 134 Freeway in Pasadena, KCAL reports.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a 30- to 35-pound boulder, roughly the size of a volleyball, was dropped from the overpass. It landed on a 2017 Toyota Corolla traveling west on the highway. Inside was 23-year-old Christopher Lopez, his wife, 21-year-old Guadalupe Gutierrez, and their 4-year-old daughter.

The rock went through the passenger window, striking Lopez. Gutierrez then drove Lopez to an area hospital.

Lopez was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are trying to get the suspect’s DNA off the large rock.

“This was an intentional act,” California Highway Patrol Lt. Chuck Geletko told KTLA. “Any prudent person would know that a boulder that size would seriously harm someone driving on the freeway below.”

In a press conference, Gutierrez said the couple recently found out that she was pregnant.

“Now he’s gone,” Gutierrez said. “We’re asking for your help. If anybody saw anything, please help us find whoever did this to him. He didn’t deserve this. My daughter didn’t deserve this.”

