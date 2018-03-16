Man beaten at Unite the Right rally found not guilty of assault

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The man who was beaten during a Charlottesville rally over the summer was found not guilty of assault Friday afternoon.

Deandre Harris was accused of hitting someone following the “Unite the Right” rally on Aug. 12.

Cell phone video later showed Harris being beaten by a group of alleged white nationalists. He needed several stitches following the beating.

Several men, most from out-of-state, have been indicted on charges of beating Harris.

Black Lives Matter-Charlottesville, Congregate Charlottesville and Showing Up for Racial Justice-Charlottesville are among the activist groups that have been calling the charges against Harris to be dropped.

After the verdict was announced, they released a statement saying, in part:

“DeAndre Harris’ acquittal today shows he never should have been charged with a crime in the first place … We were further outraged when DeAndre was charged with a crime based on the testimony of the same white supremacists who attacked him.”

