Henrico man sentenced to 20 years for heroin trafficking conspiracy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Central Virginia area.

Darnell Mason, along with other co-conspirators, participated in a heroin trafficking conspiracy in which Mason received, packaged and distributed 1.4 kilograms of heroin, according to court documents.

Mason, 36, used a suburban Richmond residence to package and store the heroin.

On April 28, 2017, Drug Enforcement Administration Agents executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered two firearms, drug packaging materials and a large amount of heroin.

Agents also discovered a hydraulic press and $2,500 at the Richmond area residence.

