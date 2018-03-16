Henrico ARTS Festival celebrates 5th anniversary in March

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools celebrates the 5th anniversary of its ARTS Festival March 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Douglas S. Freeman High School.

The weekend features fine art, a guest speaker, music and more. This theme of this year’s Henrico ARTS Festival – the acronym stands for Artists, Residents, Teachers and Students – is “Art opens doors.”

Visitors will enjoy displays of fine art from every school in the division and activities sponsored by local community partners and cultural centers across the weekend.

March 24 features a sidewalk drawing contest from 10 a.m. to noon and a 1 p.m. presentation by Richmond artist and writer Noah Scalin. Scalin’s “Skull-a-Day” project garnered international attention and launched a 2008 book. The project has been profiled in The New York Times, BoingBoing and theAtlantic.com.

March 25 features a noon-2 p.m. visit from Studio Two Three, which will bring its printmaking truck to the school’s bus loop. Guests will have a chance to make prints of work by Studio Two Three, much of it relating to Richmond.

The ARTS festival goal is to use Henrico Schools as a hub for building arts connections across the community.

