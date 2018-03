HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County fire marshal has ordered no outside burning Thursday and Friday.

The order applies even if a resident has already been issued a burn permit.

The change is due to low humidity and high winds in the area. The fire marshal says the weather conditions make outside burning unsafe.

