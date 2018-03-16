Engineering firm behind collapsed Florida bridge also designed multiple bridges in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The engineering firm behind the Florida bridge that collapsed Thursday afternoon, killing at least six people, were also the designers of several bridges in Virginia.

FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc. designed the Interstate 295 Varina-Enon Bridge, the Smart Road Bridge in Blacksburg and the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge in Hampton Roads, according to the engineering firm’s website.

8News found that back in 2007, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) discovered evidence of corrosion in one of the six steel strands located inside the Varina-Enon Bridge along the southbound approach span. VDOT restricted specially permitted loads from driving over the bridge while repairs were underway.

And in 2012, WAVY reported that a piece of concrete fell from the Jordan Bridge onto the railroad tracks below, hurting 4 people.

In Miami, emergency crews continue to search for people trapped underneath the bridge near the campus of Florida International University (FIU).

The Associated Press reported that a FIU student was among the fatalities, and several construction workers were among the 10 people injured. One person died at a hospital, and Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police, said five bodies were located with the help of cameras but not yet retrieved from vehicles crushed under the immense slab. No identities have been released.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said crews had conducted a “stress test” on the span earlier in the day, and Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that the engineering firm involved had ordered the tightening of cables that had become loosened. “They were being tightened when it collapsed,” Rubio said on Twitter Thursday night.

FIGG Bridge Engineers, Inc. released a statement to 8News Friday regarding the collapse in Florida that reads:

“We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident. We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why. In our 40-year history, nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved.”

WAVY and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

