Colonial Williamsburg offers Virginia Resident Pass

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Williamsburg is offering Virginia residents a special deal. The Resident Pass is the chance to enjoy a full season of fun for the price of a single day’s admission.

The Virginia Resident Pass includes access to Colonial Williamsburg’s Historic Area and the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. It also covers exhibition sites, historic gardens, regular programs, historic trades shops, and complimentary shuttle bus services through Dec. 31. throughout 2018.

The Colonial Williamsburg ticket promotion is available March 16 through May 31 to all state residents and active-duty military and dependents currently stationed in Virginia.

Single-day ticket price is based on retail price of $40.99 adult and $20.49 youth. Proof of residency and/or eligibility is required. The offer cannot be combined with other Colonial Williamsburg discounts.

For more information or to purchase passes, visit www.colonialwilliamsburg.com/varesidents or call 855-296-6627.

