TOWN OF YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a bus was fully engulfed by fire in Cattaraugus County.

They posted a photo on Friday morning.

The Pioneer school district bus, which was seen on Townline Rd. in the Town of Yorkshire, had a driver and three kids on board. They were safely evacuated without injuries.

An engine issue may have caused the fire, State police say.

