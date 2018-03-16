Celebrate Virginia Agriculture Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — March 18 – 24, 2018 is Virginia Agriculture Week, an ideal time to celebrate the success of Virginia’s leading private industry, agriculture. Agriculture has been the backbone of the state economy for more than four centuries. A recent study concluded the annual economic impact to be $70 billion.

Virginia’s average farm size is 181 acres. Nearly 90% of Virginia farms are owned and operated by individuals or families. There are 44,800 farms in Virginia covering 8.1 million acres or 32% of Virginia’s total land area.

The typical Virginia farmer is 59.5 years old. About 17% of Virginia’s primary farm operators are female. According to the American Farm Bureau, one U.S. farm feeds 165 people annually in the U.S. and abroad.

Virginia farmers produce an incredibly diverse array of goods. Think of chickens, cantaloupes, cattle and calves, corn, cotton, eggs, flowers, fruits, goats, grain, hay, hogs, honey, horses, milk, mushrooms, nursery products, peanuts, potatoes, sheep and wool, corn, soybeans, barley, tobacco, turkeys, vegetables, watermelons – and many, many more. Many of these products are further processed into items used in construction, transportation, personal care, health care, sports and printing or are turned into animal feed, fertilizer, car care products, lubricants, soaps, detergents, adhesives, glue, ethanol, nail polish, lip balm, shaving cream, toothpaste, vaccines, medicines, newsprint, paints and varnishes.

Virginia agriculture is a global player. About 45% of the state’s agricultural and forestry product exports are directed to the Asia/Pacific and Western Europe markets with the remaining going to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa and Mexico. China is the number one export destination for Virginia agricultural and forestry products.

In 2017, cash receipts from exports were at $2.64 billion. Virginia’s top ten products are soybeans, wood products, unmanufactured tobacco, pork, soy meal, processed food and beverages (not including alcoholic beverages), poultry, soybean oil, wood fuel and animal feed.

Virginia agriculture is an industry that’s become one of the most productive in the world, and an integral part of our lives.

