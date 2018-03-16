CDC warns of popular antibiotics

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s a new warning about some antibiotics that could be in your medicine cabinet right now.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is warning doctors to only prescribe fluoroquinolones — a class of drugs that includes Levaquin, Avelox and Cipro — only when absolutely necessary.

This message to doctors follows a CDC study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases that found these drugs are often used to treat conditions that don’t even require antibiotic treatment.

According to the report, 1.5 million fluoroquinolones like Levaquin and Cipro were prescribed during outpatient visits in 2014.

Nearly 20 percent of those prescriptions were written for uncomplicated urinary tract or respiratory infections and bronchitis. These are all conditions that the CDC says do not require antibiotic treatment.

8News has linked the drugs to tendon ruptures, nerve damage and psychological problems.

A Virginia woman told 8News that just a five-day dose of Ciprofloxacin, the generic form of Cipro, killed her mother. It even says so on her mother’s death certificate.

“Just devastating to see her in so much pain in the end, how she said goodbye to her children, her grandchildren,” the victim’s daughter, Valerie Barnett, said.

These drugs come with a black box warning — the most urgent type of safety notice.

Yet, it seems doctors are not getting the message.

The CDC advises following the Food and Drug Administrations guidelines on the black box warning.

Those guidelines advise the drugs should be reserved for patients where no other treatment options exist, like an allergy to alternative medications or in the case of a resistant infection.

This class of drugs is strong enough to kill anthrax.

