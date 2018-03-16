Building for Stone Brewing’s bistro and beer garden can’t be renovated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stone Brewing’s plans to build a bistro and beer garden in Richmond have hit a roadblock.

The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) says the intermediate terminal, located on Wharf Street, cannot be renovated.

After extensive design analysis, the EDA says it’s not structurally feasible. They say the building must be demolished, and a new building constructed to house the bistro.

The city has introduced an ordinance to allow for the demolition of the building.

Stone released a statement to 8News that reads:

“It was a disappointing discovery that the structural integrity of the building is not what either the City or Stone believed it to be initially. In close consultation with the city and our engineering firm we have come to the realization that it is simply not feasible to move forward with our original plan for an interesting adaptive reuse of the building – something that always excites us. Stone is still absolutely committed to bringing a fun and cool bistro to the site and we are working on that now so stay tuned.”

What does this mean for Stone and the city’s $8 million investment in this phase of the project? 8News is digging deeper and will have more tonight on 8News at 5.

