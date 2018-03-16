Builder of Florida bridge that collapsed also built bridge in Hampton Roads

Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said Thursday that several people have been found dead in the rubble of the collapsed South Florida pedestrian bridge where the frantic search for any survivors continued past nightfall. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a Virginia tie in the deadly Florida pedestrian bridge collapse.

Figg Bridge Engineers out of Tallahassee, Florida, one of the builders of a pedestrian bridge that collapsed and killed at least four people Thursday in Miami, also built the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

Back in 2012, a piece of concrete fell from the Jordan Bridge onto the railroad tracks below, hurting 4 people.

In Miami, emergency crews continue to search for people trapped underneath the bridge near the campus of Florida International University.

Fire crews say four people were found dead and nine others were recovered and taken to the hospital.

Hospital officials say most of the patients they’ve seen are stable, but at least two are critical.

A statement from Figg about the collapse says in part: “We are stunned by today’s tragic collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was under construction over Southwest Eighth Street in Miami. Our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident.”

