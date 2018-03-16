Adopt a Furry Friend: Bitsy

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Bitsy.

This sweet 6-year-old dog may be small, but she is mighty eager to please.

Anne Goddard with the Richmond SPCA says Bitsy can be shy at first, but is overall a very sweet and gentle dog.

Bitsy is up-to-date on all vaccinations, micro-chipped and spayed. She was transferred to the Richmond SPCA from Emporia.

Bitsy also qualifies for the “Seniors for Seniors” program, which means any adopter over the age of 60 can adopt her for a reduced fee and receive a free leash, bowl and other pet items.

If you’re interested in adopting Bitsy, contact the Richmond SPCA’s adoption hotline at 804-521-1307 or visit the shelter at 2519 Hermitage Road.

