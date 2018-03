RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Tyler Maye took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer out of the VCU men’s basketball program.

The freshman point guard played 32 games this past season only averaging 7.4 minutes. Maye will have to sit out a year wherever he ends up transferring to before having three years of eligibility remaining.

