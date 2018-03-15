Target now offers home delivery

Related Coverage Grocery Cents: The costs of curbside pickup and home delivery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you make regular trips to Target, this could be a game changer.

The popular big box store now offers home delivery.

“People are busy and what Shipt does is give back time into your day,” explains Bethany Riddle who works for Shipt, the company responsible for bringing the goods from Target to you.

Shipt charges a $99 yearly membership fee for unlimited deliveries on orders over $35. The company also provides home delivery from Kroger and Lidl.

“I think it’s pretty awesome,” says shopper Julia Tompkins, “I’ve got some little ones and sometimes it’s a lot easier not to bring them out. Right now we’re behaving but that’s not always the case, so sometimes it’s nice just to stay at home.”

Over the past year, almost every grocery chain in the Richmond area has started to offer delivery options.

Customers are eating it up because it’s so convenient.

You can now get anything from eggs to electronics delivered within an hour.

Just this week, Walmart joined the trend. It plans to introduce online grocery delivery to nearly half the country by the end of 2018.

The giant retailer did not reveal if the service would be available in Central Virginia.

Frequent Target shopper Barbara Costain says the new delivery service won’t change her habits much because she enjoys her weekly trips through the store aisles. “I probably would alternate because I do come in here sometimes. It’s very cathartic for me doing this. But it would save me a lot of time,” she adds.

Here are some of the delivery companies available in our area:

Shipt

Instacart

