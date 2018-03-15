State trooper injured while directing I-95 traffic released from hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A state trooper hit by a car while directing traffic on Interstate-95 has been released from the hospital.

Northbound and southbound lanes were shut down for about an hour as authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash site early Thursday morning.

Police say a trooper was directing traffic, doing a slow roll from his cruiser, when a Honda CRV driven by Richard Jones, 53 of Aylett, hit the vehicle. The impact caused the Honda to roll over onto the passenger side. Both the trooper and Jones were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

“To us, it’s very serious,” said First Sgt. Mike Jenkins of Virginia State Police. “We have families, we want to go home too.”

Jenkins adds that incidents like this happen far too often to first responders.

“It’s a problem,” he said. “We try to get the message out without move over laws. Nothing is ever routine, but these sorts of things happen all of the time.”

Jenkins reminds future troopers in training at the academy to always watch their backs.

“We’re just out there all of the time in some sort of traffic, where you’re going to be putting yourself into these sort of situations where you’re exposed,” he said.

Fortunately, the trooper hit Thursday morning was released from the hospital. Others, remembered at the Woodson Memorial Gallery, didn’t get to go home to their families.

Four of the portraits hanging on the walls honor troopers killed while responding to crashes or while directing traffic.

“The goal of every police officer at the end of the day is to go home,” Jenkins said. “Unfortunately, that’s not always the case.”

At the end of the day, police want to keep the public safe and for drivers to pay attention to the road. Jenkins adds “most of the responsibility needs to go on the driving public,” however.

Distracted drivers can be summoned to appear in court if they fail to move over to another lane or slow down when an emergency vehicle is on the road.

The crash is still under investigation with charges pending.

This is the second crash within the last two weeks involving a first responder. Last Wednesday, a Good Samaritan was struck while assisting at the scene of a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield County.

___

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.