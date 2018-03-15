State trooper injured after two crashes on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Trooper is injured after two separate crashes on Interstate 95 at the Boulevard in Richmond.

According to State Police, a trooper was investigating a crash that happened just before 5 a.m. Thursday at exit 78. As the trooper was responding to the crash, an oncoming car hit another trooper blocking off lanes of traffic.

Both the second Trooper and the driver were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The state trooper has since been released from the hospital.

At one point Thursday morning, all lanes of Interstate 95 in both directions were closed. As of 7:45 a.m., all lanes have reopened and the backup is clear.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.