Second teen charged in Raven Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A second arrest has been made in last week’s homicide in Mosby Court.

Deemoni L. Parson, 17, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting took place last Wednesday night in the 1900 block of Raven Street.

8News reported on De-Jore L. Cook, the first teen arrested in connection to the homicide.

