Search warrants reveal new info in Richmond animal facility raid

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -New details have emerged regarding an animal boarding facility raided by Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officers.

8News obtained search warrants uncovering filthy conditions where more than 20 animals lived.

Four of those animals were underweight.

They’ve been seized from the property and the animal boarding facility has been shut down.

Other items seized include documents, computers and a bottle of Euthasol, a drug used by licensed vets to put animals down.

Animal control supervisor Rob Leinberger said he doesn’t know if facility owner Joseph Meyers was licensed to have it.

“It’s unfortunate because it’s a grooming and boarding facility,” Lineberger said. “Most of the grooming and boarding facilities I’ve been into have been in good order and good shape.”

Search warrants revealed that the animal grooming and boarding facility failed to maintain proper sanitation guidelines and operated for months without electricity.

“Not having working electricity is pretty important because that keeps the lights on, in many cases keeps the heat running,” Leinberger said.

All of the animals at the boarding facility are back with their owners.

Animal control officers said Meyers owned six dogs.

Richmond Animal Care and Control Director Christie Chipps-Peters said Meyers should no longer have custody of the pets.

“Those animals will remain with us and we will go to court for custody and then press charges from there,” Chipps-Peters said.

A custody hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 21 in Richmond District Court.

RACC officers plan to file charges against Meyers.

