Search Warrant details awful conditions at Animal Hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More information is coming out about the Animal Hotel, located at 2412 N. Lombardy Street in Richmond, after a search warrant details the awful conditions and practices that took place at the local pet boarding and training facility.

The search warrant states that four dogs were removed on March 8. due to “being underweight with their ribs, hips, and pelvic bones protruding.”

The search warrant also states that 1 bottle of Euthasol, a euthanasia drug meant for canines, was located at the facility. Federal law prohibits the use of Euthasol, unless used by or ordered by a licensed veterinarian.

The building had no power, was running off a gasoline powered generator and had dirty kennels with “dried feces in them” according to the search warrant.

