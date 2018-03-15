Richmond Police seek missing Southside woman with medical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a Richmond woman who has been missing since March 10.

Luritha R. Carter, 59, was last seen at her home on St. Johns Woods Drive, police say. Carter suffers from a medical condition and has not taken her medication.

Carter is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 216 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair with a maroon streak in the front. The clothes she was wearing when she left is unknown.

Anyone who sees Carter or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Brissette at (804) 646-3867 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

