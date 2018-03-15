Richmond celebrates “Fix-a-Leak Week”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th annual “Fix-a-Leak Week” is March 19-25.

Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities wants to remind residents to check their household plumbing and irrigation systems for leaks. Customers may be surprised at how costly leaks can be and how simple some are to repair. Representatives from the Department of Public Utilities will be distributing free water leak detection kits at the following locations:

Wednesday, March 21st at City Hall – 900 E. Broad St. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 22nd at Science Museum – 2500 W. Broad St. from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, March 23rd at Pleasants Hardware – 5815 Patterson Avenue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Water is one of our most valuable natural resources. That means that water conservation is everyone’s job,” said Department of Public Utilities Interim Director, Rosemary Green. “During Fix-A-Leak week, we like to highlight to our customers the importance of saving money by fixing those everyday household leaks.”

At each location, the first visitor to present a receipt reflecting new parts or services rendered for a leak repair will win a prize. City of Richmond plumbers and technicians from DPU’s Customer Service – Field section will be available at each location with a water meter display and a toilet tank to answer water leak related questions and explain how to repair simple leaks. For more information on Fix-A-Leak week, click here.

