Police: Body found in burned car reclassified as homicide

UPDATE: Police have reclassified the death of a person whose body was found in a burning car as a homicide.

After an autopsy and preliminary investigation, detectives have now decided to investigate the death as a homicide.

An identity has yet to be confirmed.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burning car in a northern Virginia park.

Fire crews responded Thursday morning to a report of a vehicle fire at Veterans Park in Woodbridge. The car was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, fire crews discovered a body inside the vehicle.

Prince William County Police said Thursday afternoon that they do not know the victim’s identity.

Police and the fire marshal are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted.

