New digital history trail in Louisa aims to combine a treasure hunt and mystery game

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — History buffs will soon have a new way to explore Louisa County.

The Louisa County Historical Society received a grant from the Virginia Tourism Commission (VTC) for its ‘Give Me Liberty Trail.’

It is a new digital story map and driving trail that includes about 50 sites across the county that tell the story of how democracy came to be.

According to the Historical Society, the trail will offer visitors a chance to ‘combine a treasure hunt and mystery game.’

The Historical Society says the trail’s name comes from the famous Patrick Henry ‘Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death’ speech.

Henry’s story will be a part of the trail along with the location of a 1700’s Quaker Meeting House, John Mercer Langston’s birthplace, the remains of what is believed to be an early Indian settlement and more.

The Give Me Liberty Trail will be available in early summer.

The trail is part of the VTC American Evolution initiative, which is a statewide effort to reveal the stories of people who struggles for equality and freedom helped to shape our nation.

