Police ID Mechanicsville man killed in single-vehicle crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers have released the identity of a local man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Wednesday.

At approximately 9:23 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at the northbound Interstate 295 ramp to Route 10.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a rental truck driven by David Lee Seither, 65, of Mechanicsville, lost control of the truck after attempting to take the exit to Route 10.

Seither’s vehicle ran off the road left, struck a guardrail and then overturned onto its roof.

Seither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed may have been a factor.

