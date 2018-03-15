Man identified in fatal crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local man died after a four-vehicle crash on Route 639 in Caroline County.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Thomas Blair, 63, of Ruther Glen, was traveling westbound on Ladysmith Road and crossed over the center line striking another vehicle head-on.

Afterward, a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van struck Blair in the rear.

Blair was later transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There were no other injuries reported.

The crash is still under investigation.

