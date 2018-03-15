Man charged with attempted murder after trying to run Virginia Senator over with car

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged after allegedly trying to run over a Virginia Senator with his vehicle.

On March 13, 2018, at approximately 6:46 p.m., Portsmouth police received a call requesting assistance to the 1500 block of High Street for a male who attempted to run over a female in a parking lot.

Officers arrived and located the female victim, Louise Lucas, the Virginia Senator for the 18th District.

Officers then ascertained that the male suspect was a former employee of an organization Senator Lucas runs in the city of Portsmouth.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

After their initial investigation and speaking with Senator Lucas, detectives secured a warrant against James C. Taliaferro for attempted murder.

Taliaferro, 40, led police on a brief pursuit before being taken into custody.

He was also charged with felony eluding and served active warrants on file for the destruction of property and trespassing.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.