Local toy stores ready to step-up for consumers as Toys-R-Us closes its doors

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Gone will be the days of Black Friday toy shopping or a birthday trip to Toys-R-Us.

That big box store is the latest to say it will close its doors.

Just months after filing for bankruptcy, Toys-R-Us says it will close and sell off all 740 of its US locations.

But the news didn’t come as a shock to Nathan Kerrick of Chesterfield on Thursday.

“All those other opportunities where you don’t even have to leave your home and have something on your doorstep in 24-48 hours for no additional fee, it’s not surprising,” said Kerrick.

Kerrick brought his one and two-and-a-half-year-old daughters to the toy store for an outing.

An outing and a chance to see and feel products. That’s something he says can’t do when he orders toys to his door.

“It’s being able to touch what you’re buying but its also being able to get out and physically do something instead of just sitting behind the computer or on your phone,” said Kerrick.

Despite being a direct competitor, Toys That Teach off of Stony Point Road says Toy-R-Us shutting down is not welcomed news.

“I’m sad,” said Deborah Smith who’s had the business for 33 years now.

“I’m sad for the toy industry. It’s always uncomfortable to have somebody that’s been around for so long go out of business.”

Her store has been around for nearly half of the seven decades that Toys-R-Us has dominated the toy industry.

While consumers increasingly buy online, this local toy store offers the appeal that online stores lack.

“More and more people are finding that these sites aren’t always what they’re cracked up to be,” said Smith. “Sometimes you don’t get product or what you get is damaged or seconds or not what was advertised.”

As consumers like Nathan Kerrick will soon need a new toy store to turn to, businesses like Toys That Teach are ready to step up.

“You know Toys-R-Us closing is going to impact the community because a lot of people are used to shopping there and they will have to find other choices,” said Smith. “We just hope they’ll come to us.”

If you have a Toys-R-Us gift card, you might want to use it immediately.

The stores plan to honor gift cards for the next 30 days.

That also includes gift cards for Babies-R-Us.

It is still unknown how many local Toys-R-Us stores will be impacted.

