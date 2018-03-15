Hokies fall to Alabama in NCAA Tournament, 86-83.

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 15: Dazon Ingram #12 of the Alabama Crimson Tide lays up against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of the game in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — John Petty scored 20 points and hit a late 3-pointer that helped clinch No. 9 seed Alabama’s 86-83 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Petty hit 3 that made it 75-70 and gave the Crimson Tide (20-15) just enough breathing to hang on and advance to play top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Hokies had a little bit of spark left. They a clutch steal from Justin Robinson and he ended up crashing the lane for an apparent basket that was whistled off because of a charge. Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, his voice already hoarse, erupted on the sideline and was hit with a technical foul.

Collin Sexton led Alabama with 25 points.

Robinson scored 19 points and Justin Bibbs had 17 points for the Hokies (21-12).

Sexton’s matchup against Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson should make a great matchup in the second round.