Hokies fall to Alabama in NCAA Tournament, 86-83.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — John Petty scored 20 points and hit a late 3-pointer that helped clinch No. 9 seed Alabama’s 86-83 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

Petty hit 3 that made it 75-70 and gave the Crimson Tide (20-15) just enough breathing to hang on and advance to play top-seeded Villanova on Saturday.

The eighth-seeded Hokies had a little bit of spark left. They a clutch steal from Justin Robinson and he ended up crashing the lane for an apparent basket that was whistled off because of a charge. Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams, his voice already hoarse, erupted on the sideline and was hit with a technical foul.

Collin Sexton led Alabama with 25 points.

Robinson scored 19 points and Justin Bibbs had 17 points for the Hokies (21-12).

Sexton’s matchup against Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson should make a great matchup in the second round.