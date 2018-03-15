Goochland Drive-In Theater about to get a second act

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, 8News told you about the Goochland Drive-In finally getting an interstate road sign advertising it as an attraction.

But that’s not the only big news from there.

It will soon be home to the double, double feature thanks to a second screen that’s just about ready to make its debut.

8News Anchor Morgan Dean got a look at the drive in’s next act.

People have come to know and love the main screen out at the Goochland Drive-in. It’s getting a sequel. It won’t strictly be a drive-in screen though, folks that want to sit in their camping chairs will be able to do that do and hear the movie coming out of speakers built into the ground.

“We noticed a lot of people liked to sit outside their vehicles on a nice night and watch the show,” said Goochland Drive-in Owner John Heidler “Everyone likes to stretch out as much as they can.”

8News was there last week as crews were putting the finishing touches on the hybrid drive-in screen that will welcome both cars and folks looking for a tailgating experience.

The sod will go down for the outdoor seating area in the next two weeks.

“The Grove really is about showing those independent…the smaller films that people wanted to see out here that we couldn’t afford to show on the big screen,” said Heidel “because we wouldn’t have been able to fill the parking lot.”

Owner Jon Heidel imagines showing romantic comedies, dramas and even horror movies to the crowd of around 30 vehicles and hundreds of movie fans in the grass.

The second screen, with its own projection booth, snack bar and bathrooms, will still offer the same nostalgic trip in the wayback machine as the main screen, but in a more intimate movie-going experience under the stars.

It will also include a nightly double feature like the main screen.

The Grove, named for John’s Alma Mater Ole miss, and its hybrid style seating, will be the first of its kind in the world.

“It’s going to be amazing,” said Heidel, “the picture quality is top notch, the sound, folks are used to boom boxes or car stereos we’ve got it taken care with these in-ground speakers.”

The Grove should have its big premiere in early April.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.