Crews making progress with General Assembly Building remodel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers have gone home after the 60-day General Assembly session ended last weekend, but work on their future 15-story work space continues at Capitol Square.

The General Assembly Building (GAB) is being demolished to make room for a new one, all while protecting the original 1912 facade. It’s been closed since July.

There has been a lot of progress since then, but even more is expected soon.

That’s because over the weekend, crews finished their work on the asbestos inside. It was one of the main reasons the building had to go.

Now that that’s complete, people passing by will notice even more change to the exterior.

“Just look at it from Monday to now — how much of the building has actually come down. It’s impressive,” said Virginia House of Delegates Clerk G. Paul Nardo. “We’re actually seeing progress. It took us a long time to get us to this point.”

But there is still a lot more to do.

Larger equipment was recently brought in to continue chipping away at it.

“Late May, early June we should have the building down and just the historic facade will remain so that we can then begin clearing the site, digging down and getting ready to start building up the new GAB,” said Nardo.

Right now, the site is a mash up of four buildings. The new design will streamline it to make it one.

Delegates and senators have temporarily moved their offices to the nearby Pocahontas Building.

Nardo said the transition was smooth.

“One session down, three to go,” he said.

If everything stays on track, they will be heading back to the new GAB in 2021.

