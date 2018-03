HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a child was struck by a car Wednesday morning in the Sandston area.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Raines Avenue.

Police say the child ran into the road and was struck by a car as a school bus was approaching a bus stop.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are not expected to be filed.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.