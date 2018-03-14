Woman charged with importing heroin after Mexico flight to Dulles

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A U.S. woman who lives in Mexico has been arrested at Washington Dulles International Airport on charges of importing heroin.

A Wednesday statement from the U.S. attorney’s office for Virginia’s eastern district identifies the suspect as Nelly Davila. It says the 39-year-old woman arrived at Dulles airport from Mexico City allegedly carrying over seven kilograms of heroin in a suitcase. The flight was on Saturday.

If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a minimum of five years.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at a federal courthouse in Alexandria. It wasn’t immediately known if Davila had a lawyer or what her U.S. hometown was.

