‘We’re sick of it’: Students across Virginia participate in National Student Walkout

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) -Students across the country spoke out against gun violence by participating in National Student Walkout.

They walked out of class at 10 a.m.

The nationwide protest occurred one month after a former student at Stoneman Douglas High School opened fire on students and teachers, killing 17 of them.

Many of the participants are protesting tougher gun laws.

Waves of students from Douglas Freeman High School in Henrico flowed out of classrooms.

Some of them wore orange t-shirts and others carried signs with powerful messages.

Nancy Clancy, a grandmother of one of the students said she was inspired by their actions.

“They’re not just spouting words, you can tell these are core beliefs for young children, who at my age, they are very young and to inspire someone my age to keep going,” Clancy said. “I’m awed.”

The walkout lasted 17 minutes to represent the 17 lives lost on February 14, 2018.

Freeman High School senior Maxwell Nardi organized the protest at his school.

“Lives deserve to be remembered and we deserve to give them the truth and honor they deserve by changing this to make sure that no kid loses their life ever again because of this,” Nardi said.

Students at Charlottesville and Harrisonburg High Schools also participated in the nationwide movement.

Nardi said this is a generation that doesn’t plan on backing down anytime soon.

“There are students across the nation that universally agree that changes need to be made and that’s what we’re fighting for, and we’re not going to stop until people make real changes,” Nardi said.

Students at Douglas Freeman High School plan to continue demonstrations on April 20th, which happens to be the 19th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School.

Want more sights and sounds from Wednesday’s nationwide walkout protests? Click here.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.