Virginia Banks award 26K in scholarships to graduating seniors

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia banks will celebrate state Bank Day 2018 with a scholarship program for high school seniors.

On March 20, select high school seniors will spend a day in banks across the Commonwealth shadowing a banker in their daily duties. The annual program gives students the chance to learn about banking, financial services, and the vital role banks play in their communities.

The students are required to write an essay about the experience. The Virginia Bankers Association will award the authors of the best essays with college scholarships: six regional scholarships of $2,500 and one statewide scholarship of $5,000. Six honorable mentions will receive scholarships of $1,000.

In all, $26,000 in scholarships will be distributed by the VBA Education Foundation through Bank Day.

Student activities may include, learning about the loan process, the importance of good credit, the profile of a qualified borrower, appropriate etiquette during a job interview, how banks are involved in the community, the Federal Reserve System, payments and more.

More than 400 students are expected to participate this year at more than 30 different banks across Virginia.

Virginia’s General Assembly declared the third Tuesday in March to be Bank Day back in 1991.

